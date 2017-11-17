Sam’s Club Pre-Black Friday Sale Starts Today: Discounted Smartphones, TVs & More

Before we get to the biggest shopping day of the year next week, Sam’s Club, and a number of other retailers are starting pre-Black Friday sales. Sam’s Club had a big one-day only sale last week, which saw steeper discounts than what we’ve seen advertised already for Black Friday. And now Sam’s Club has even more steep discounts on a number of products. This pre-Black Friday sale started today, and lasts through November 22nd, which will then be succeeded by its Black Friday sale starting on November 23rd (Thanksgiving). Now, Sam’s Club is a membership retailer, but you are able to shop there without a membership, but you do have to pay about 10% more on each product. So it’s a good idea to pick up a Sam’s Club membership, which starts at just $45, and you can grab one here.

If you’re on the lookout for a new TV even before Black Friday (maybe for some good Football watching on Thanksgiving), Sam’s Club has you covered. It has the VIZIO 75-inch XLED 4K Smart TV on sale for $1478. You can pair that with the VIZIO 2.1-channel sound bar with wireless subwoofer which is just $99. That’s a great setup to pick up from Sam’s Club, and will make Thanksgiving Football a bit more fun. There’s also a Samsung 55-inch 4K TV available for $498, if you’re looking for something a tad smaller. The Samsung Chromebook Plus is also seeing a nice discount starting today, coming in at $339. That’s good for $110 off of its regular price, and it’s also $10 lower than the advertised price from Samsung for its own Black Friday sale (which starts on Monday).

There’s plenty more in Sam’s Club pre-Black Friday sale, we’ve rounded up the best deals down below. But you can shop Sam’s Club pre-Black Friday Sale here as well. Remember these prices are good now through November 22nd, or until stock has run out. So you’ll want to grab yours before it’s gone.