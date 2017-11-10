Sam’s Club “One-Day Only” Sale Is Live with Discounted TV’s, Laptops & More

Sam’s Club had opted not to release a Black Friday ad early, but it has decided to do a massive “One-Day Only” sale on Saturday November 11th. The sale will start at 12:01AM EST on its website, and continue when clubs open up starting at 7AM local time. This is a members-only sale, so if you are not a Sam’s Club member, you will want to sign up now before its too late, otherwise you won’t be able to take advantage of these deals. A Sam’s Club membership costs just $45, and it’s more than worth it if you buy a lot of items in bulk. You can sign up here, unfortunately there’s no sort of free trial.

Topping some of the bigger deals in Sam’s Club one-day only sale today, include a 55-inch VIZIO 4K Smart XLED TV for just $398. That’s a really good price on a 55-inch 4K TV, considering most 4K TV’s of this size are being discounted to around $600, even for Black Friday. If Samsung is more your style, there’s a 58-inch 4K TV that comes along with a Samsung 2.1-channel sound bar for $648. In the market for a larger TV? There’s a LG 65-inch 4K LED TV that is $150 off of its regular price. This is the 65UJ6540, for those interested. It does have webOS 3.5 installed, so the majority of your favorite apps are included. VIZIO also has a 5.1-channel sound bar that has Chromecast built in available for just $149. It’s a sound bar that comes with a wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers. So it’ll be a huge upgrade to your sound system.

When it comes to smartphones, Sam’s Club is not discounting Samsung smartphones, however if you purchase the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus or Galaxy Note 8 on an installment plan (read: through Verizon, AT&T or Sprint), you’ll get a $300 gift card for Sam’s Club. That’s a pretty good deal, especially if you are a regular shopper at Sam’s Club already. There is a great deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim as well, with Uncharted 4 included, coming in at $229. If you’re more of a Xbox fan, the Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3, Call of Duty: World War II, and Call of Duty: Infinite War for just $249. That is perhaps the lowest price we’ve seen on an Xbox One S, considering you get three very popular games with it (and Call of Duty: World War II just launched a week ago).

Remember that this sale is good Saturday, November 11th only and there are a number of prices here that match already announced Black Friday sale prices at other retailers. So this is a sale that you definitely won’t want to miss. Everything kicks off at 12:01AM EST and runs until 11:59PM EST on Saturday night. We have listed some of the best deals in this sale down below, so have a look.