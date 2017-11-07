Salesforce CRM To Soon Be Integrated Into Google’s G Suite

A strategic partnership has been formed between Google and the cloud computing company Salesforce, the search giant has announced. Salesforce offers a wide variety of cloud-based business software products, including its customer relations management software. Through the partnership, Google will integrate features that will link the Salesforce CRM service with G Suite, while Google Analytics will be incorporated into the marketing software of Salesforce to provide the firm’s customers with more insights about their user bases. In addition, the business software company will utilize the Google Cloud Platform to facilitate its international expansion, the two have revealed. Google claims that the integration will help business in converting data to useful insights and better outcomes for business and projects.

As a result of this integration, users may now see relevant customer relations management data obtained from emails in both Gmail and Salesforce CRM using Salesforce Lightning. This feature will allow businesses to determine which of their emails are important and identify the appropriate course of action based on their contents. Salesforce Lightning will also allow users to transfer data from Google Sheets to Salesforce Records or Reports quickly. There is no need to repeat this process again since the contents of the spreadsheet will be automatically updated once the information is modified. Users may now also insert their Google Sheets, Docs, or Slides files and integrate their Google Calendar inside Quip, while people may directly retrieve important customer information like account details and service case histories through Hangouts Meet without the need to go to Salesforce CRM.

Only Salesforce Lightning and the integration of Google Calendar and Google Drive are currently available, although other features will be released next year, according to the search giant. For those who are already customers of Salesforce, Google is offering up to one year of G Suite subscription for free, although there are a few restrictions. For example, this promotion only accepts businesses that have subscribed to G Suite within the last 24 months. In addition, businesses with less than 350 employees will only get three months of free subscription. Salesforce, on the other hand, has a separate promotion for G Suite subscribers wherein the company is offering a three-month subscription to its CRM software free of charge.