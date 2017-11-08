Rumor: Xiaomi Redmi 5 And Redmi 5 Plus To Launch Soon

According to the latest report, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are coming soon. A report out of China suggests that Xiaomi is planning to kick off its Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus promotional campaign in the next couple of days, and the source of this information also claims that the ‘full-screen’ design will be the main selling point of these phones, along with their price points, of course.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will look considerably different than their predecessors, if the rumors and leaks regarding the ‘full-screen’ design end up being true. These two phones will have considerably thinner bezels than any other REdmi-branded smartphone out there, and they’re actually expected to be quite affordable, the Redmi 5 is rumored to cost 799 Yuan ($120), while the 3GB and 4GB Redmi 5 Plus variants are expected to cost 999 Yuan ($150) and 1,299 Yuan ($195), respectively. These two handsets are expected to ship with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, well, at least the Redmi 5 Plus is, as we’re still not sure whether the Redmi 5 will sport a fingerprint scanner or not. So, what about their spec sheets? Well, the Redmi 5 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which is quite interesting considering that this was always a small handset, it will feature a display with an 18:9 display aspect ratio, and thin bezels, but despite all that, it will probably be larger than its predecessor despite all that. This handset is rumored to be fueled by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, and it will, allegedly, ship with 3GB of RAM on the inside.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus will be somewhat more powerful than the Redmi 5, this handset is rumored to arrive with a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, at least if rumors are accurate, while it is also rumored to arrive with 12 and 5-megapixel rear-facing cameras. The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will probably sport on-screen buttons due to their thin bezels, which is also something new for Xiaomi when it comes to Redmi-branded smartphones. The two phones are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, stay tuned.

