Rumor: Xiaomi Mi 7 To Sport SD845, 6GB Of RAM & OLED Display

Some Xiaomi Mi 7-related info just surfaced in China, including the phone’s pricing and its specifications. The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been selling really well for Xiaomi, and its successor, the Mi 7, is expected to arrive in March or April next year. Now, the XIaomi Mi 7 will probably ship with thinner bezels, but we do not really have all that much info regarding its design, if any. In any case, let’s see what this new rumor has to say, shall we.

If the provided info is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will sport a ‘full-screen’ design, like many other flagships out there. This part is probably rather accurate, as the company’s upcoming Redmi Note 5 handset is expected to sport really thin bezels, and that is a mid-range handset, so the company’s flagship will probably ship with considerably thinner bezels. The source claims that the Mi 7 will sport a 6.01-inch OLED display, supplied by Samsung, and if this part is true, then it means that the Mi 7 will be considerably larger than its predecessor, as the Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch display, and despite the fact it doesn’t exactly have the thinnest bezels out there, it’s really compact. The device will, allegedly, be fueled by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which the company still did not announce, but considering that Xiaomi utilizes Qualcomm’s flagships processors every year for the Mi X flagship phones, the Snapdragon 845 will probably be included in the Mi 7. The source also claims that the Snapdragon 845 SoC will be backed by 6GB of RAM, which seems plausible as well.

Now, according to sources from the Taiwanese industry chain, Xiaomi is planning to adopt the facial recognition technology, but the Xiaomi Mi 7 will not ship with such tech, as the technology is not ready just yet. The phone will sport two cameras on the back, and an f/1.7 aperture has also been mentioned, as well as a 16-megapixel camera, but we do not know if that means that both cameras will be 16-megapixel with an f/1.7 aperture, or can we expect to see a different setup on the Mi 7. The phone will, allegedly, be made out of metal and glass, while its pricing will start at 2,699 Yuan ($408) in China.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6