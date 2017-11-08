Rumor: Samsung Will Use A “New Sensor” For The Galaxy S9

A new rumor suggests that Samsung will use a “new sensor” of some type on the Galaxy S9, and this is according to some information found on a LinkedIn profile of a Samsung Principal Engineer that is currently working on various aspects of Samsung’s upcoming 2018 flagship smartphone. In the first image in the gallery below, it’s mentioned that this particular engineer working for the company is busy working on a new sensor for the Galaxy S9, and that they’re also considering certain things for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S11, which would suggest that Samsung is not necessarily working on those two devices, but perhaps laying out ideas for features or hardware to be used.

The words new sensor are all that are mentioned in the LinkedIn profile so there is no detail on what kind of sensor this may be. Samsung’s 2017 flagship devices, which are the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8, already carry an iris scanner which has so far been Samsung’s newest sensor type to be added to its devices. While “new sensor” could technically be referring to just about any type of sensor, one thing to consider is some of the other detail that’s listed in the achievements of the engineer.

The very first thing listed on the profile is that this person works on image sensors and camera systems for Samsung’s next-generation mobile devices, including those in the Galaxy smartphone line, and it’s also listed that the engineer worked on the Dual Pixel sensor for 2016’s Galaxy S7. Taking this into consideration, the new sensor that is being referred to may very well be a new type of camera sensor for the device. In addition to the rumored new sensor, it’s also being rumored that the Galaxy S9 will have some new IoT functionality as well, based on information listed on a different LinkedIn profile for a Wireless Engineer who works for Broadcom Limited. Here, it says that the person was working on throughput for different market APs for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S9, and that this was listed as their hands-on experience with IoT. That doesn’t allude to much in the way of what sort of new IoT functionality the Galaxy S9 will have, but whatever it is it’s likely that it will be building off of what the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ can already do as both of those phones are already tightly integrated with compatibility for SmartThings devices and other smart home devices from different brands.