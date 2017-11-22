Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus To Show Up At CES

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will be making a showing at CES in Las Vegas this January, according to Venture Beat’s Evan Blass. Blass says that Venture Beat was contacted by somebody who Samsung had actually briefed on the two devices, and not only mentioned a tip that the phones would be revealed at CES, but also included some new information about the devices as well. It was also mentioned that Samsung will be rolling out a new DeX dock alongside the new flagships, which will lay the phones flat to use as a touchpad or keyboard device during desktop usage, and that it will be compatible with the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 families.

For starters, rumors suggest the phones will mostly look the same as their predecessors, but will have a vertically oriented array of accessories on the back rather than going with 2017’s horizontal design, and the fingerprint sensor will be on the bottom. The devices will also keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, and will sport AKG speakers in a stereo configuration. Both models will feature 64GB of internal storage out of the box. The differences between the normal and Plus models goes deeper than size, according to the report. The Galaxy S9 Plus will have an extra 2GB of RAM for 6GB total, along with a dual camera setup that surpasses the Galaxy Note 8.

The normal model, on the other hand, will essentially be a Galaxy S8 with a newer processor inside. On that note, no specific processor was mentioned, but it was reportedly stated that a 10-nanometer model would be used. Given that this is meant to be an update to the Galaxy S8, it’s quite likely that Samsung will be opting to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and a new Samsung Exynos equivalent for various international models. Much like the Galaxy S8 this year, next year’s Galaxy S9 lineup is expected to hold exclusivity rights on the Snapdragon 845 for a while, forcing competitors to release devices with a dated processor or face the possibility of letting the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus rule the market unopposed until the exclusivity period ends.