Rumor: Redmi 5, 5 Plus To Launch By The End Of The Month

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus were expected to arrive before Singles’ Day, in other words, before November 11, and even though that did not happen, a new rumor has just surfaced claiming that the two devices will be made official before the end of this month. It is possible that Xiaomi thought that launching these two devices before Singles’ Day would significantly impact their sales in a negative way, as there were a ton of deals available for Singles’ Day. On the other hand, perhaps the company was too busy preparing devices for the Singles’ Day that they simply decided to postpone the launch of these two phones, presuming that the launch was planned, that is.

Rumors are saying that the company has been building up stock for the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus since early October, which means that probably have quite a few phones to sell at this point, and the launch will follow soon. We have seen many leaks when it comes to these two phones, and if those leaks are to be believed, the two devices will have rather thin bezels, at least compared to their predecessors. Both devices will utilize on-screen buttons, as capacitive keys will not be a part of the picture this time around. The two phones will probably be made out of metal, and both devices will include a fingerprint scanner on the back, presuming that the Redmi 5 will ship with a fingerprint scanner at all.

Now, if rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which essentially means that its display will be considerably larger than it was on the Redmi 4 (5-inch panel). Despite that, though, the Redmi 5 probably won’t be that big, as it will sport an 18:9 display aspect ratio, and as already mentioned, its bezels will not be big. The device is expected to ship with Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and cost around 799 Yuan ($120). The Redmi 5 Plus, on the other hand, is rumored to sport a 5.9-inch fullHD+ display, Snapdragon 625, and 3GB / 4GB RAM. The two variants of this phone will probably cost 999 Yuan ($151) and 1,299 Yuan ($196), respectively.

