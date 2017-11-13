Rumor: OnePlus 5T To Keep OnePlus 5’s Price Points In India

The OnePlus 5T will be announced on November 16 in New York, and information regarding this handset keeps on coming, in form of the phone’s pricing which we’ll talk about in a minute. The OnePlus 5T’s unboxing video appeared earlier today, and confirmed the phone’s design and a number of leaked info that we’ve seen thus far, in addition to that, the device got benchmarked quite recently, while its full spec sheet document leaked as well. That being said, the phone’s pricing for India has just appeared as well, read on.

According to TechDipper, this info is provided by ‘a source with good track record’, and it says that the 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5T will cost Rs. 32,999 in India, while the 8GB RAM model will be priced at Rs. 37,999 in the country. Now, if this info is accurate, then the OnePlus 5T will retain the price point of the OnePlus 5, at least in India, which are great news for those of you who are looking to pick up OnePlus’ upcoming flagship. If this info is accurate, then it probably means that the OnePlus 5T will retain OnePlus 5’s price point in other markets as well. The OnePlus 5T will be made out of metal, just like the OnePlus 5, but unlike the OnePlus 5, it will ship with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, a larger display, and a different aspect ratio. The OnePlus 5T will have a similar footprint as the OnePlus 5, though it will be noticeably taller, due to its 6.01-inch fullHD+ display which will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 5T will be fueled by the same SoC as the OnePlus 5, while the phone will also sport a dual camera setup on the back.

The OnePlus 5T’s 6GB RAM variant will arrive with 64GB of native storage, while its 8GB RAM model will sport 128GB of internal storage. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and chances are it will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, despite the fact a recent benchmark suggested that Android 7.1 Nougat will come pre-installed here. The OnePlus 5T will sport really thin bezels all around, and its back side will be slightly curved.