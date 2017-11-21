Rumor: Galaxy S9 To Be A “Tock” Release For Samsung

Frequent tipster, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has revealed a few snippets of information regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S9. Mainly, Blass is looking to confirm there will be two models released early next year, the standard Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus (+). The former will be coming with the model number SM-G960 while the latter will sport the SM-G965 model number. Both of which are part of the “Project Star” codenaming.

Much of the information here is sort of already known but one of the points Blass is looking to make is that this will be a “tock” year to the ‘tick’ year that saw the release of the current Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. In other words, Blass is expecting this to be a significant upgrade compared to this year’s model. At least that is the expectation considering ‘ticks’ are normally associated with a minor upgrade while ‘tocks’ usually refer to new aspects. This is based on the tick-tock model made famous by the likes of Intel and often associated with Apple. Another way of looking at this, is the ‘tick’ releases are usually much more design-focused while the ‘tock’ releases are more hardware-change focused. This could be intepreted as more Galaxy S8-like in design, but with significant hardware changes underneath.

Of course, while this is said to be a tock year for the Galaxy S9, that does not necessarily mean it will be a tock year for Samsung in general. As some of the expectations following the release of the Galaxy Note 8 is that the next Galaxy S models will feature aspects such as dual rear cameras – something that is not present on the current Galaxy S8 models. Although where Samsung could make hardware changes which would make it a tock year overall would be the removal of the headphone jack and/or the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. Both of which have been aspects that have been rumored to be coming to new smartphones, and likely a number of options which will be released in 2018. So it would make sense that these hardware changes could come through with Samsung’s next flagship offerings. While these are just speculative changes at the moment, Blass does end the tweet by noting “more to come” soon. As for the Galaxy S9 news in general, a new render surfaced earlier today which is said to be of the Galaxy S9 and showing off some of the design aspects of the phone.