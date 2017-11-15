Rumor: Galaxy S9 To Ship With An Audio Jack, AKG Earphones

The Samsung Galaxy S9 rumors and leaks have started popping up quite recently, and a new rumor has just appeared in China. This new info comes from IceUniverse, a tipster who shared the info on Weibo, China’s social network. According to the provided info, the Galaxy S9 will ship with a ‘new AKG headset’, and it’s even possible we’re looking at a Bluetooth AKG headset here, at least according to the provided info, though nothing has been confirmed just yet, of course.

Now, the mention of Bluetooth headphones probably didn’t sit well with some of you, as that might mean that the 3.5mm headphone jack will not be present… well, according to the source, that won’t be the case, the 3.5mm headphone jack will find its way to the Galaxy S9 it seems. Now, in addition to these audio-related rumors, the source also shared some camera info as well. If IceUniverse’s info is to be believed, the Galaxy S9 will sport a vertically-aligned dual camera setup on the back, and the camera will use an ‘anti-glare BBAR layer ghost technology’. Some of you may wonder what that is, well, the BBAR stands for Broadband Anti-Reflection coating, and this is a special sort of coating, as it fights glare and dual images, and that’s probably what the source is referring to by the mention of the word ‘ghost’. This is nothing new, though, pretty much every major phone has some sort of anti-glare coating, but there you go. That is pretty much all the info that the source shared with us this time around, though take it with a grain of salt, as per usual.

The Galaxy S9 will not be announced until March or April next year, most probably, even though some sources claim that the device will arrive earlier than anticipated, along with its sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus, and possibly even the Galaxy S9 Mini. The Galaxy S9 will be made out of metal and glass, most probably, and it will arrive in two SoC variants, just like its predecessor. One variant of the phone will ship with the Exynos 9810 SoC, while the other one will arrive with the Snapdragon 845 CPU. Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the Galaxy S9, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s very own skin.