Rumor: Galaxy S9 Mini To Launch Next Year With A 4″ Display

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and its Galaxy S8 Plus sibling are still amongst the most powerful, and most popular smartphones on the planet, and according to a new rumor that just surfaced, Samsung could introduce a ‘Mini’ variant of its next-gen Galaxy S-branded handset, the Galaxy S9. The Galaxy S9 will almost certainly land in the first half of next year, April at the latest, and according to a rumor that just surfaced, the Galaxy S9 Mini might actually become a thing next year, and sport a 4-inch display.

This information comes from Valuewalk, a US-based investment information provider, as well as anonymous sources. The Galaxy S9 Mini is rumored to join the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus next year, though according to a ‘foreign news report’, the phone’s name could change before the company announces it next year. The Galaxy S9 Mini is also rumored to sport ‘curved around the edges’, though we still do not know what kind of specs to expect here. On one hand, it is possible that the Galaxy S9 Mini will include flagship specifications just like its larger siblings, but that is not that likely, at least not based on previous Galaxy S Mini-branded smartphones that Samsung released. Previous such devices were downgrades, they were inferior to the company’s Galaxy S-branded flagship phones in pretty much every way.

Now, the iPhone SE is a 4-inch smartphone that Apple introduced back in March 2016 with mostly iPhone 6s internals, and that phone has seen great success in the market despite the fact that it looks completely identical to the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s which have been announced a long time ago. So, it is possible that Samsung is aiming to cater to consumers who are looking for a really compact smartphone, and there’s definitely a market for it. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung will make this phone to be a mid-range offering, or will we actually see a really compact flagship from this Korea-based tech giant. In any case, if Samsung really opts to release a 4-inch phone with somewhat thin bezels, the Galaxy S9 Mini will be considerably smaller than the iPhone SE, so you can imagine how compact that device would be.