Rose Gold Xiaomi Mi A1 Now Available For Purchase In India

Xiaomi has launched the Rose Gold Xiaomi Mi A1 in India. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first Android One handset, and it reached India back in September. The phone was announced in three color variants, Black, Gold and Rose Gold, but only the first two color options were made available in India, the third one did not, until now. The Rose Gold Xiaomi Mi A1 color variant can now be purchased via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Preferred Partner stores and retail partner stores for those of you who live in India, and if you’re interested in the phone, you’ll need to set aside Rs. 14,999 ($231), which is the price of other two color options as well.

The Rose Gold Xiaomi Mi A1 is identical to the other two variants in every way, except for the fact it comes with a different paint job. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is a metal-clad smartphone, it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. Considering this is an Android One handset, it comes with stock Android out of the box, so you won’t be able to find Xiaomi’s MIUI OS / skin here. Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, though Android 8.0 Oreo will become available in the near future. The Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and the phone packs in a 3,080mAh non-removable battery. There are two 12-megapixel snappers (one is a telephoto lens) on the back of this handset, while you will find a 5-megapixel camera on the phone’s front side. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also available here, while the phone comes with a dual SIM setup as well.

This smartphone also offers an IR blaster, which is placed at the very top of the phone, while you will find a Type-C USB port at the bottom of the device. Bluetooth 4.2 is also included in this package, and the phone supports 4G LTE connectivity as well. The device measures 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm, while it weighs 165 grams. If you’d like to know more about the Xiaomi Mi A1, feel free to check our review of this smartphone, we actually reviewed the Rose Gold Xiaomi Mi A1 a while back.