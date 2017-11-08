Report: OnePlus 5T To Cost As Much As OnePlus 5 In The UK

OnePlus had confirmed recently that its new flagship, the OnePlus 5T, will launch on November 16 in New York, and now a new report popped up sharing some more pricing info with us. According to the info provided by Tech Radar, the OnePlus 5T will cost as much as the OnePlus 5 did when it launched, at least in the UK. The source claims that it has seen some sort of confidential documentation that shows the price point of the OnePlus 5T for the UK, which is what this report is based on.

Now, the source claims that it has not seen a price of the phone in OnePlus’ online store, but rather O2’s price of the device, but considering that the price point will stay the same with O2, it is rather safe to assume that its price point in general will remain unchanged. Now, this does not mean that the phone’s global price point will remain the same, though, it’s possible that it will be slightly higher, but this info for the UK sure seems promising, at the very least. The source also claims that the documentation mentioned both 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the device, but that the rumored 256GB storage model was missing, which suggests that we’ll get two storage models once again. That being said, OnePlus’ CEO did talk about the OnePlus 5T’s price a couple of days ago, his Weibo post suggested that the OnePlus 5T will cost less than $600, which is also a good sign.

The OnePlus 5T’s design will almost certainly be based on the design of the OPPO R11s, the two phones will probably look extremely similar. That means that the OnePlus 5T will be made out of metal, while it will ship with a dual camera setup on the back. The company’s logo will be present on the back of the device, and so will the phone’s fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 5T is expected to sport a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the device, along with the company’s OxygenOS skin.