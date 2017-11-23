Report: Marty Beard Is No Longer BlackBerry’s COO

Marty Beard, the chief operating officer at BlackBerry since July 2014, is set to leave his post at the company formally on December 1 for family health matters, according to a new report. It remains unclear as of this point what Beard plans in the future in regard to his professional goals following his resignation from the Canadian software company, where his departure was made known to the staff through a memo that circulated internally late last week. It is not clear as well whether or not BlackBerry plans to look for a replacement that will fill in the post vacated by Beard as the company refused to issue an official statement for the matter.

The 54-year old tech industry veteran has been responsible for BlackBerry’s efforts to shift its focus from hardware to enterprise software and security as part of its “Enterprise of Things” strategy. More specifically, Beard oversaw the company’s various global initiatives to market its products and solutions, establish strategic and application partnerships, reach out to developers, evangelize in the health care, public sector and financial services industry, and sell products through electronic means. Earlier this year, Beard shared the company’s future plan under its Enterprise of Things strategy, revealing that BlackBerry intends to focus on connected devices that companies and organizations can use for communication. The announcement was made after BlackBerry’s BBM enterprise software development kit was launched in a bid to grow its developer community, with the company expecting that future communication applications will use the SDK.

Prior to joining BlackBerry, Beard served as chairman and CEO of cloud applications provider LiveOps Inc. from July 2011 through to June 2014. He also held various other roles with different companies in recent years, including his stint as president of Sybase 365, a subsidiary of mobile enterprise services provider Sybase Inc., now a SAP AG company. Beard also served on the board of directors of CTIA – The Wireless Association, an international nonprofit membership organization representing the wireless communications industry. His previous other positions include the roles as senior vice president for corporate development and marketing at Sybase, vice president for e-business unit at Oracle, and staff director for corporate strategy at Pacific Telesis Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.