Report: Kanye West Working On ‘Yeezy Sound’ Streaming Service

Kanye West could be working on a new streaming service which if indications are correct will arrive branded as ‘Yeezy Sound.’ The information on this comes from a new report out of The Blast which in turn credits documents seen by the publication which confirm representatives on behalf of West filed to trademark the “Yeezy Sound” name. What is further adding to the speculation that this could be a new streaming service is the trademark filing comes with a description detailing Yeezy Sound is designed for the “streaming of music, audio.”

In fact, the description is one which is rather all-encompassing as it also goes on to suggest the service could be used for “images, video and other multimedia” which will not only be accessible “over the internet” but also via mobile devices, leading to the suggestion that it may become available in Android app form. In addition to streaming, the description also lists the option to download all the mentioned formats, as well as the provision of “online chat rooms, electronic bulletin boards and online community forums.” So based on the information in the filing not only will Yeezy Sound account for streaming and downloading of music and video, but also the sharing of information in general and through various channels. Which if all aspects came to fruition could result in Yeezy Sound being one of the most feature-rich and social-based music streaming services around.

Of course, at the moment little more than the trademark has been found and so it remains to be seen how far along the development chain a West streaming service could be, if at all. It could as easily be the case that this is for the sake of trademarking and something which is only being considered at the moment. In either case, the filing is listed as November 2 and so is a recent filing. What will be interesting if this option does come to market is whether or not it is positioned as a direct competitor to Tidal. Which although largely associated with Jay-Z is a platform in which West initially backed before reportedly falling out of favor with. Resulting in a lessening of commitments to Tidal including the ending of an exclusivity agreement for access to West’s own music. An example being the opening of West’s 2016 offering ‘The Life Of Pablo’ to other streaming services including Spotify and Google Play Music.