Report: 145,000 Moto Z2 Force Units Sold Through Carriers

According to a new report by BayStreet Research, Motorola has managed to shift just over 145,000 Moto Z2 Force units through carriers. Lenovo has been on a mission to increase Motorola’s sales numbers ever since it acquired the company, with the Moto Z line playing an important role in this. Disappointingly for the Chinese company, though, it appears Motorola’s latest flagship is lagging in terms of sales, with the total number of sales through all four major carriers in the US standing at just 145,000 units.

The Moto Z2 Force launched in August of this year and was allegedly backed by a $200 million marketing campaign, which included a number of offers through each carrier. Over at Sprint each pre-order included a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod, while those at AT&T had the chance to get their hands on this offer for a period after pre-orders ended. These offers complemented the BOGO offer that came with T-Mobile pre-order. Nonetheless, despite this huge marketing budget, it appears the device has failed to impress customers. Of the total 145,00o units, 100,000 were sold through Verizon, largely due to Motorola’s history with the carrier and the Droid smartphone line. But over at the remaining three carriers, the device seems to have been received with much less fanfare. At T-Mobile, the Moto Z2 Force has found a home with 20,000 customers, while 15,000 Sprint customers got their hands on a unit. At AT&T, though, the number was even lower, with just 10,000 units being sold between the device’s launch back in August and the end of October. Motorola’s flagship sales are likely lagging behind the company’s initial sales goals, but considering the Moto Z2 Force is the first flagship to be made available at all four major carriers, it sets the bar for any future flagship launches that may come from the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand.

Despite lackluster flagship sales, though, the company’s lower-end devices look to be impressing customers, with the Moto E4 selling well so far among pre-paid customers. This device complements the Moto G5 and G5S lines, as well as the recently launched Moto X4 which, along with the Android One edition of the handset, is sure to impress a number of customers, not to mention fill in one of the remaining gaps in the smartphone market that Motorola still has.