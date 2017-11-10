Red Sony Xperia XZ Premium Android Flagship Out In The US

The red-colored Sony Xperia XZ Premium is now available for purchase in the United States through Amazon. It also comes with a $100 discount which brings its price down to $599 on Amazon. Unsurprisingly, the red Sony Xperia XZ Premium features the same hardware characteristics as the other three color options, and the device is compatible with the two nationwide GSM carriers – AT&T and T-Mobile.

The red color option for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium has been leaked and rumored since before the device was released earlier this year. However, the flavor called ‘Rosso’ (or ‘red’ in Italian) only launched last month. A few weeks ago, the red flavor was confirmed to not remain exclusive to the Japanese market, which brings us to today’s story at hand involving the Rosso Xperia XZ Premium launching in the United States through Amazon. Evidently, the device holds no mysteries in regards to specifications, meaning that new buyers will take advantage of a generous 5.5-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 by 2160, leading to a pixel density of 807ppi. The Triluminos IPS LCD display is HDR10 compliant and is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, underneath of which resides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with an Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The on-board 64GB of memory can be expanded by up to an additional 256GB via a microSD card slot which doubles as a secondary SIM tray. A 19-megapixel camera resides on the back panel, offering super slow-motion video recording capabilities at 960 frames per second in 720p resolution, or 2160p video recording at a rate of 30fps.

As a device initially unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 in late February, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium doesn’t adopt a full-screen panel with a taller 18:9 aspect ratio, but instead falls in line with Sony’s OmniBalance design language including relatively thick top and bottom bezels, which leads to a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Sony Mobile is expected to switch its current design language with an aesthetic called ‘Mirai’ next year, though no more details on its efforts to do have yet been unveiled. Refer to the banner below to buy the latest variant of the Xperia XZ Premium in the U.S.

