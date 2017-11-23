Razer Plans To Improve Razer Phone’s Camera Via Updates

The Razer Phone is set to receive a plethora of software updates over the next few weeks that will bring improvements to the device’s camera app. In a Facebook status update posted on Tuesday, Razer Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Min-Liang Tan, confirmed the company’s plan to update the Android phone’s camera features such as the shutter speed and low light capability, among other software-side enhancements, noting how the camera’s hardware components are already doing a good job at capturing images. The goal is to optimize the camera app in the near term as well as address the parts that need fixing.

Software updates coming to Razer Phone’s camera are meant to enhance the shooter’s fundamental photographic components. For instance, the upcoming update for the shutter speed in particular means the device’s camera will see an enhanced method of capturing objects in slow or fast motion, depending on the circumstances. The low light improvements will also incorporate an improved way of taking images in low light conditions without compromising the brightness and exposure of the resulting picture. The upcoming update is part of the Singaporean gaming hardware company’s efforts to continue to test and improve the phone’s camera software.

Announced earlier this month, the Razer Phone boasts a dual 12-megapixel setup on the back, with its main shooter behind a 25mm lens sporting an f/1.75 aperture. Its secondary snapper, on the other hand, features a telephoto lens for 2x lossless zoom and an aperture value of f/2.6, with support for phase detection autofocus and a dual-LED flash. On the front side of the handset sits an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Last week, Tan said via his Twitter account that the Razer Phone camera would receive add-on features in future updates, though no further details accompanied the announcement. In addition to those updates, Razer also plans to roll out future updates over the coming months that will introduce more tools for the mobile phone’s shooter, including the upcoming instazoom button designed to let users zoom in directly to the longest range of the telephoto lens – a feature that Tan claims was requested by many reviewers. Still in response to those requests, Tan says the company plans to introduce 4x slow motion recording to the device. In the first quarter of next year, the phone’s camera will also get more features including a portrait mode, 60 fps video and more speed improvements that will launch along with the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the phone.