Razer Phone Goes On Sale In The UK, Exclusively On Three UK

Three UK has just announced that the Razer Phone can be purchased in the UK starting today. Three UK actually has exclusive rights to sell the phone in the UK, in case you were wondering. The carrier hosted an opening of the Three store on London’s Oxford Street yesterday, and fans had a chance to try out the Razer Phone in the store, while they also got a chance to purchase one before the official launch day. A couple of YouTube starts participated the event as well, and there are some pictures for you to check out down below.

Those of you who are interested in getting this phone in the UK should know that the device is available starting today across the country, and three.co.uk. Now, as far as Three UK’s plans are concerned, the carrier’s contract prices start from £41 per month with a £49 up front cost, or you can get the phone on Pay As You Go with the carrier for £549. Visit the source link down below in order to check out what else Three UK has to offer in this regard, there are plenty of plans for you to choose from, if you’re looking to sign / extend your contract with the carrier. Now, the Razer Phone was announced earlier this month, in case you missed the memo, and it’s the first smartphone from Razer, a gaming hardware company. The Razer Phone, as expected, comes with top of the line specifications, as it’s meant to be a gaming smartphone, first and foremost, and it’s a rather large device. This smartphone sports a 5.7-inch QHD IGZO IPS LCD display, and it is made out of aluminum, while it’s almost 160mm tall and 77.7mm wide. This phone comes with a set of front-facing stereo speakers, which is certainly something gamers will appreciate.

The Razer Phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, one of the most powerful mobile SoCs out there at the moment. The device also packs 8GB of RAM, while it comes with 64GB of expandable storage. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Razer Phone, while the device also packs a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, which offers fast charging (Quick Charge 4+). The device comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera setup, both of those cameras are placed on the back of the phone, while you will find an 8-megapixel snapper on the front side of the device.