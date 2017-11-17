Razer Launches USB-C Model Of The Hammerhead Earbuds

Razer has launched a USB Type-C model of its popular Hammerhead earbuds, making these the perfect companion to its Razer Phone that was announced earlier this month, which happens to have a USB Type-C port for charging and for headphones instead of using a 3.5mm audio port. Granted, you could always use the Razer Hammerhead BT which are Bluetooth wireless and would require no plugging in of any headphones at all, but if you prefer the wired headsets due to no power drain on the phone’s battery, then these are just what you need to compliment the Razer Phone whenever you want to listen to music or play a game.

If you value audio quality, then these should probably be on your radar as these contain a custom-tuned DAC and they have 10mm drivers which Razer says will help to boost the audio performance along with the inner acoustic chambers. While your opinion of the sound quality may vary, depending on how into high-quality audio you are, one thing that can be a benefit for everyone are the tangle-free flat wires. Just like with the Hammerhead BT, the Hammerhead USB-C have the flat wires so they’re easy to store without having to worry that things will get all jumbled up.

On top of the flat wires, the earbuds themselves come with 3 sizes of bi-flange eartips for the best custom fit. What’s more is that when you’re not using the earbuds, you can easily latch them together using the magnetic backing of each eartip. Simply turn them around and connect them logo to logo and they’ll stay magnetically linked, this way there is even less of a chance of things getting jumbled up and it can make for easier carry. Naturally since these are earbuds for your phone they have an in-line mic so you can use the earbuds for when on a voice call, and the in-line mic also has the volume up and down buttons so you can adjust the volume if you need to at any point during use. The earbuds also come with a custom carrying case to keep them stored nice and neat. They’ll run you $79.99 through the Razer Store and they’re already up for purchase.