Qualcomm Announces FDA Clearance For New Capsule Iteration

According to a new announcement from Qualcomm, the company’s second-generation Capsule Vitals Plus product has now been granted 501(k) clearance by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Aside from clearing the hospital-based medical solution for sale in the U.S., 501(k) clearance certifies that the system is at least as safe and efficient as similarly marketed products in the industry. For those who may not already be aware, Capsule Vitals Plus is a patient data monitoring and management solution created by Qualcomm Life, Inc. – which is a subsidiary of Qualcomm. It effectively falls under the Internet of Things (IoT) umbrella as a way for hospitals to capture important vitals information from an array of medical equipment found in hospitals. Beyond that, it allows for quick retrieval and analysis of any data captured. In short, it works as a technology-enhanced way to augment the more traditionally timed check-ins performed by doctors and nurses during in-patient hospital stays.

The new generation of Capsule Vitals Plus adds some additional features that should prove useful for hospitals. According to Qualcomm’s announcement, it allows doctors and other medical professionals to log in to their medical record or enterprise clinical system directly from the patient’s bedside. From there, the clinician can associate the login with the patient and proceed to capture medical readouts such as blood pressure, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, temperature, and more. That gets recorded directly to the patient’s file or chart, reducing the overall time taken to input that kind of data. Moreover, the system is said to be able to generate early warning scores where applicable. That could help to reduce the level of risk patients often face as a result of the timeframes involved in medical data collection and associating that data collected with patient history.

Qualcomm says the improvements made to the new system are intended to advance the overall quality of patient surveillance in order to improve the workflow of hospitals, in general. That’s thanks to the level of automation present in the system, which also means that patients can be checked more frequently, as required by their particular condition. Since hospital staff also aren’t required to take as many steps to update charts, it also allows for a more real-time assessment of the patient’s current medical condition.