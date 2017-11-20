Put Songs Back Together With Music Puzzle For Android

There’s a new puzzle game on the Google Play Store now that should appeal to both those who love a good brain teaser and those who just like games that rely on puzzle mechanics. Developed by TagWizz, the game itself is called Music Puzzle and, in an interesting twist on the genre, has players placing the pieces of various songs into the appropriate order to win. Moreover, rather than keeping all of the different instruments and vocals that make up a song together, each is included as separate pieces of the puzzle. That means that while it may be simple enough to remember which order the vocals of a song are intended to go in, users will have to put the drums, guitars, and other instruments in the correct position individually as well.

As to the puzzles themselves, those range from 20 pieces to 56 pieces depending on the difficulty level and song chosen. The puzzles are hand-made and the game’s developers claim that, in addition to just being a fun, relaxing way to kill time, Music Puzzle can help train an individual’s ears to break down the music they are listening to. The first songs available at launch are James Blunt’s You’re beautiful, The Pointer Sisters’ I’m so excited, and Starsailor’s Four to the Floor. The first two feature 15 different puzzles, while the latter has 14 available and each is set at an Intermediate difficulty level. Meanwhile, according to the app’s description, more songs will become available over time based on player’s votes through the in-game community. Multiple play modes are also available once players get the hang of things, including a blind mode and a mode that only allows for limited moves, which should add considerably to the challenge for those adventurous enough to try.

Unfortunately, although Music Puzzle is free to download and play, there are in-app purchases available. Those range in price from $0.99 to $49.99 and are for the purchase of in-game currency called “Beat Coins.” Beyond that, some songs must be purchased within the app in order to use them. However, that shouldn’t be too much of a deal-breaker for what could be a must-download app for any Android user who happens to be into puzzle games, music-based titles, or both.