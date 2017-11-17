Project Fi Referrals Could Earn You A Chromecast Or Moto X4

Google has now announced its latest Project Fi referral challenge, Fi it Forward. This follows on from similar challenges which have in the past offered prizes including free Google Play credit and a trip to Google HQ. This one however is a lot more device-focused as the prizes up for grabs include a Chromecast at the lower end, and a Moto X4 at the higher end. The Moto X4 was the latest device to join the Project Fi program and is the first Android One smartphone to make its way to the US.

As this is a referral program the rules are pretty straightforward, the more referrals for Project someone can make, the better the prize they will get. For example, to get a free Chromecast, Fi members must obtain two referrals while the promotion is active. In contrast, getting the Moto X4 for free will require seven referrals during the same time. Speaking of which, the referral program is now active (started today, November 17) and is due to run for one complete month, with its ending date set for December 17. As part of a wider reward for all, Google also announced that upon the completion of this particular referral challenge the company will donate $50,000 towards the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) to help with disaster relief. While this one has been listed as a prize it is understood to be independent of how many referrals are made during the campaign – the donation will be made regardless.

As a matter of standard procedure, Google does offer $20 Fi credit to its members who make a successful referral to Project Fi, which can then be used against their monthly bill. While not specifically mentioned in the announcement for this latest campaign, it is assumed those $20 credits will still be applicable on top of the opportunity of gaining the greater prizes. Those looking to take part in this latest challenge will be able to do so by heading over to their Fi dashboard. Although Google has explained that for now, this is only available via the desktop version of the Fi website. There, members will be able to generate their unique code and share it.