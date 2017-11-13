Plex Update Includes Support For Android TV’s Google Assistant

Plex for Android is now in the process of receiving a new update which brings with it improvements to both the mobile and Android TV specific versions. The update comes in the form of version 6.9.0 and the most notable feature detailed in the changelog is the inclusion of Google Assistant support for Android TV.

Google Assistant integration on Android TV was confirmed as on its way back in September of this year, and quickly afterwards became available on a select number of devices such as the NVIDIA SHIELD. With this update, it now seems as though anyone with a Google Assistant-supported Android TV device will be able to use Google Assistant to source and play content available through Plex without having to manually navigate the system. Instead, initiating playback, searching, and adjusting aspects during playback will all now be possible just by using voice commands. As for the mobile version, the “what’s new” section includes improvements to photo timeline, a new option for personalizing the local and national news feed, and new links in the settings which make it easier and quicker to access the app’s Privacy and Terms of Service sections. While non-platform specific improvements include a more prominent displaying of transcoding status, as well as the option to select live TV playback quality.

Plex notes in its forums post that the update is arriving as part of a staged rollout with the expectation that it will take up to two days before it becomes widely available. So while it is now officially on the way out, it may not arrive for everyone today although it should have arrived for all within the next day or two. It is also worth noting that this update contains a significant number of fixes for general issues, as well as some specific to mobile, Android TV, and also Fire TV. There are literally too many fixes to list so those interested in knowing if a specific issue will be resolved with this update, head through the link below for more details. Likewise, for those keen on receiving the updated app as soon as possible, it is also directly available to download and sideload from Plex through the link below.