Playback Speed Controls Are Now Part Of YouTube Gaming

Playback speed controls are now part of YouTube Gaming and for those who love the idea of being able to have just a little more control over how fast the video is playing this is just what was needed. This obviously won’t be a functionality that applies to live streams, but for any other recorded videos where you may be watching a play through of something for a game you’re particularly into, these new playback controls for the speed of the video will allow for the chance to speed things up or slow things down so that you can get to the point in the video that you’re looking for a lot quicker.

If you actually use YouTube Gaming and you have the app installed on your smartphone or tablet, and you plan to use the new playback speed controls, configuring the video speed to your liking is a pretty quick and simple process because there is a dedicated button on the video player just for this purpose, unlike in the YouTube app which has you dig around in some of the options for a specific video to get to the same thing. In YouTube Gaming, just tap on the video so you see the video length, as well as the full screen button, and there will be a circle icon with a play triangle in the middle of it. Tapping this brings up the various playback speeds of the video which you’ll be able to select from.

Once you have the options in front of you, you can keep the playback speed at normal which is what it will be by default, or you can choose between 0.25x all the way up to 2x the speed of the video. Changing things back is also just as easy as all you need to do is tap the same icon again and select the normal playback speed once you’re ready to switch back. This appears to be the only user-facing change in the update, meaning the only change that you can actually interact with, but chances are there are some bug fixes and improvements under the hood too which will make the app work smoother overall.