Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Back In US Stock And Ready To Ship Soon

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL haven’t had the smoothest launch and so far Google has been having trouble keeping them in stock, but both devices are now available on the Google Store without long shipping delays. Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL back in October and, just like with last year’s Pixels, shipping dates soon started to slip as the company was overwhelmed by the demand. Google has been trying to keep up with demand and now both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available in all unlocked configurations, ready to ship soon. Shipping dates vary depending on the model but delays are fairly minimal at this point.

Both the 64GB and the 128GB configurations of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in Just Black avatars are ready to ship at once, with no delays whatsoever. The Clearly White models of the Pixel 2, meanwhile, will ship by November 20th for the 128GB model, and by November 27th for the 64GB variant. Lastly, the Black & White variants of the Pixel 2 XL will take longer to reach customers, as they’re estimated to ship within three to four weeks for both the 64GB and the 128GB models. Overall, things are looking much better compared to the phones’ availability status in late October, when some models were delayed by a month.

At the same time, however, the fact that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL currently appear with minimal shipping delays does not guarantee that shipping times will not slip again in the future. If the demand is high enough, Google might again have trouble keeping up and more delays could be in store. The holiday shopping season is usually a busy period for smartphone sales and Google likely prepared a heftier stock to handle the shopping spree, complete with the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it remains to be seen whether its preparations will be enough. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL haven’t faced just supply issues though, as a number of other problems with the handsets have recently made waves and Google and its manufacturing partners, HTC and LG, could even be facing a class action lawsuit if enough disgruntled customers decide to file legal action over what are still understood to be isolated issues.