Pisen Discounts A Number Of Accessories For Black Friday

Pisen, a China-based accessories manufacturer, has just announced its Black Friday deals. The promotion that the company has announced actually includes Amazon, every single deal that the company offers is available via Amazon, though do keep in mind that you’ll need to use coupon codes that will be provided down below if you’d like to get these discounts. These gadgets have been discounted up to 80 percent, so read on if you’re interested.

All of the devices will be listed down below for your convenience, but let’s mention some of them, shall we. The Pisen 20,000mAh Power Bank or a Portable Charger, whatever you want to call it, usually costs $29.99 on Amazon, but using the provided coupon code, you can get this gadget for only $19.99. This battery pack actually comes with two USB ports, and you do get one microUSB cable with this power bank. In addition to this power bank, Pisen has also decided to discounts its Hand Warmer. Now, the concept of an electric hand warmer might seem odd to some of you, but some people really appreciate gadgets like this during the winter. This hand warmer comes with a 7,500mAh battery, and it may be a perfect gift for your loved one who simply cannot stand winter and whose hands are always cold. This gadget usually costs $26.99, but you can get it for $19.99 by using the provided coupon code.

Wireless mouse presenters / pointers have become rather popular in some social circles, and if you’re presenting something rather often, well, this may be just the gadget for you. This gadget comes in three different color variants, and it utilized Wi-Fi in order to connect to your PC, as it supports both Windows and macOS. This mouse presenter utilizes a 2,500mAh battery, and it usually costs $22.99, but you can grab it for $18.99 by using a coupon code. Now, most of the deals that will be listed down below are located on Amazon.com, but there are some from Amazon UK and Amazon Japan as well, just in case you live outside of the US and are looking to get some of Pisen’s products.