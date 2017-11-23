Pisen Discounts A Number Of Accessories For Black Friday
Pisen, a China-based accessories manufacturer, has just announced its Black Friday deals. The promotion that the company has announced actually includes Amazon, every single deal that the company offers is available via Amazon, though do keep in mind that you’ll need to use coupon codes that will be provided down below if you’d like to get these discounts. These gadgets have been discounted up to 80 percent, so read on if you’re interested.
All of the devices will be listed down below for your convenience, but let’s mention some of them, shall we. The Pisen 20,000mAh Power Bank or a Portable Charger, whatever you want to call it, usually costs $29.99 on Amazon, but using the provided coupon code, you can get this gadget for only $19.99. This battery pack actually comes with two USB ports, and you do get one microUSB cable with this power bank. In addition to this power bank, Pisen has also decided to discounts its Hand Warmer. Now, the concept of an electric hand warmer might seem odd to some of you, but some people really appreciate gadgets like this during the winter. This hand warmer comes with a 7,500mAh battery, and it may be a perfect gift for your loved one who simply cannot stand winter and whose hands are always cold. This gadget usually costs $26.99, but you can get it for $19.99 by using the provided coupon code.
Wireless mouse presenters / pointers have become rather popular in some social circles, and if you’re presenting something rather often, well, this may be just the gadget for you. This gadget comes in three different color variants, and it utilized Wi-Fi in order to connect to your PC, as it supports both Windows and macOS. This mouse presenter utilizes a 2,500mAh battery, and it usually costs $22.99, but you can grab it for $18.99 by using a coupon code. Now, most of the deals that will be listed down below are located on Amazon.com, but there are some from Amazon UK and Amazon Japan as well, just in case you live outside of the US and are looking to get some of Pisen’s products.
Amazon US
- Pisen 20,000mAh Power Bank$19.79Buy Now!COUPON CODE
UCKVSBLP
- Pisen 20,000mAh Power Bank and Charger combo$19.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
JD4HWUK3
- Pisen 10,000mAh Power Bank$15.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
JD4HWUK3
- Pisen Hand Warmer$19.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
OYMOTVW4
- Pisen 2-in-1 Laser Pointer and Power Bank$9.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
KMLOFZJX
- Pisen Wireless Mouse Presenter / Pointer$18.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
VVNE22U5
- Pisen Dual USB Car Charger$1.39Buy Now!COUPON CODE
Pisen5ch
- Pisen 3-Port USB Car Charger$2.19Buy Now!COUPON CODE
Pisen5ch
- Pisen 10W Dual USB Car Charger$1.19Buy Now!COUPON CODE
Pisen5ch
Amazon UK
- Pisen Hand Warmer£15.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
EAQALHFB
- Pisen 20,000mAh Power Bank£14.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
XTXUT8LA
- Pisen 10,000mAh Power Bank$13.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
D5IWCLMT
Amazon Japan
- Pisen Hand Warmer￥2450Buy Now!COUPON CODE
DW9NLKJ5
- Pisen 2-in-1 Laser Pointer and Power Bank￥1617Buy Now!COUPON CODE
P6JV8RB4