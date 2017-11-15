Pick Up the Waterproof JBL Flip 4 for just $78 – 11/15/17

Amazon currently has the JBL Flip 4 for just $78.22. That brings it down to its lowest price ever. It is typically priced at $99, and has seen price drops from time to time to $89, but never lower than that. So that makes this a great deal to take advantage of today.

The JBL Flip 4 is a waterproof, portable Bluetooth speaker, and the follow up to the very popular Flip 3. This is a lightweight speaker that has 360-degree audio, allowing for a pretty incredible experience. Since it is a JBL speaker, you can expect the same great JBL audio as you’d get with other speakers. Since it is waterproof, it can take a dip into the pool or the ocean without damaging it. The Flip 4 can connect to other JBL speakers thanks to the JBL Connect+ app that is available on the Play Store. So you could pick up two of these and have multi-room audio, the easy way. There is a 3000mAh battery inside, which JBL says will last around 12 hours of playback. The JBL Flip 4 would make a great gift this holiday season, in fact it is on our Gift Guide.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.