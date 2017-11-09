Pick Up the Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $49 – 11/9/17

Amazon has the Roku Premiere+ on sale today for just $49. That’s $40 off of its regular price, and brings the Premiere+ back down to its lowest price ever. That makes this a great time to pick one up, as it is also the cheapest 4K streaming media player on the market at this point.

The Roku Premiere+ is a step down from the company’s highest-end streaming media player, the Ultra. But it is still a pretty powerful set-top box. This one can handle 4K at up to 60fps, so you’ll get some Ultra HD action as well as some really smooth video. There’s also HDR support, so if you have a 4K HDR TV, this is a great player to grab. Roku has a slew of different channels available, including all of the usual suspects like YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, Hulu and many more. There over 100,000 channels available, including some from other countries. With the purchase of a Roku Premiere+ you also get a month free of Netflix, HBO NOW and Amazon Prime Video (of course if you are an Amazon Prime user, you get it included anyways).

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.