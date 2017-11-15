Pick Up AUKEY’s Slimline Design 20,000mAh Portable Charger for $32 w/ Code – 11/15/17

Amazon currently has the AUKEY Slimline Design 20,000mAh battery pack on sale right now for just $32. This is $8 off of its regular retail price, and makes this a great deal for those looking for some extra juice to keep their smartphone going throughout the day. Make sure to use the promo code AUKEYY14 at checkout to drop the price from $39.99 to $31.99.

This battery pack from AUKEY is part of its slimline design series, which is a very slim battery pack, with a ton of juice. This means you’d be able to stick it in your pocket and charge your phone while you’re on the go. With there being 20,000mAh of juice inside, you can actually charge most phones about 6 times before needing to recharge it. There are three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and then a micro USB for input (the USB-C ports can do both input and output). So you can charge your phone and a few other devices without having to do each one individually. The AUKEY Slimline Design 20,000mAh portable charger would make a great stocking stuffer this holiday season.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.