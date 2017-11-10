Pick Up the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 for $429 – 11/10/17

Amazon has the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 on sale for just $429. That’s about $30 off of the regular price, but it is also the first discount that the C302 has seen since it launched earlier this year.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 was announced back in January at CES. It’s an all-metal Chromebook with an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. This is complimented by a 12.5-inch touchscreen. Since this is a touchscreen, the C302 is also convertible, allowing you to use it in tent mode, or even as a tablet. It’s a lightweight laptop, coming in at just 2.56lbs, and the battery life is pretty incredible, but standard for a Chromebook. Sitting at about 10 hours on a charge. The Chromebook Flip C302 does also have Android apps support through the Google Play Store, but there’s no stylus like many other Chromebooks on the market right now.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.