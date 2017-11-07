Pick Up Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for just $69 – Today Only

Amazon has its popular Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on sale today for just $69. That is good for $30 off of the regular price. This is part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, which means that this price is good today only and only through Midnight PT tonight. So you’ll want to take advantage of it before the price goes back up.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is essentially the Fire 7, but with a few features that make it more kid friendly. Like the thick case around the tablet with a bumper. This is to allow for the tablet to be dropped and still continue working just fine without any issues. So no matter how often your kid drops the tablet, it won’t be damaged at all. Amazon also tosses in a 2-year worry free guarantee, which basically means that if the tablet is broken, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. Since this is a tablet aimed at kids, Amazon has included some parental controls, allowing parents to control what their kids see from apps and games to movies and TV shows. But it also gives parents the ability to limit the amount of time the child is on the tablet per day.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.