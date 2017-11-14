Pick Up 3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 – 11/14/17

Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday deals already, and as a little teaser before they all get under way on Friday, Amazon Music Unlimited is on sale. For just a dollar, you can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Making it a great time to try out Amazon’s own music service.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll get access to millions of tracks to listen to while you’re on the go, or even at home. The music is ad-free, and there is also unlimited skips (Amazon is definitely targeting Pandora users with that marketing line). So you can listen to the latest from Eminem, Big Sean, Taylor Swift and many other artists. After the 3 months is up, Prime members will be charged $7.99/month for the service, while non-Prime members will be charged $9.99. Neither of which is a bad price and is actually on par with other music services like Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music and others. Amazon Music Unlimited works from its own app that is on both Android and iOS, but it also works with the Echo, as you’d expect. So you can stream your favorite music to your Echo speaker. In fact, Amazon has a plan just for the Echo, that is $3.99/month.