Phone Comparisons: LG V30 vs HTC U11

Introduction

Do we have a good one for you today – the LG V30 battles it out with the HTC U11 – which one will win this comparison of specifications. The HTC U11 was release in June while the LG V30 enjoyed a September release date. The devices are both beautiful, but in their own way. The LG V30 looks more modern with its small bezels and larger display, while the HTC U11 looks a little dated in the front with its large bezels – but turn it over, and it will dazzle you with its brilliant looking glass back. Both devices pack many features and only you can decide which one is for you. Another consideration for some may be the price – the LG V30 is close to $200 more than the HTC U11. Should the LG V30 command that much more in price? Let’s take a look to see just what these two handsets have in common and then we will take a closer look at each one of them.

These two devices, so different in looks, do have a few things in common. For starters, they both give us a QHD display and they both use Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The LG V30 and HTC U11 both use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and an Adreno 540 GPU for superior graphics. Both offer a base of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable memory. Both have excellent camera areas, although the LG V30 uses a dual camera setup to the single camera on the HTC U11. They both have a large non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Their physical dimensions are almost identical, although the HTC U11 weighs 11 grams more than the LG V30. Both have Bluetooth (v5.0 in the V30 and v4.2 in the U11), a USB 3.1 Type-C port, Hi-Res audio, dust and water resistant (IP68 on the V30 and IP67 on the U11), Google Assistant, and a fingerprint sensor.

Please take a careful look at the detailed specifications comparison chart below and here you will see just how these two great Android devices stack up against each another. After that, we will look at each handset in more detail and point out some of its pros and cons. From all of this information, we will try to determine the winner based on specs and execution of design and functions.

Specifications

LG V30

Many users will never buy an LG smartphone, but you have to tip your hat to them when it comes to innovative ideas and taking chances. Remember the LG G5 modular smartphone – while it was certainly not a commercial success, it was innovative. LG was one of the first to use dual cameras and four DACs for superior mobile sound. LG was not afraid to make a major design change with the new LG V30 by switching to an all-glass body. Many were upset about losing the removable battery, but in return for that lose, LG added an IP68 certification and included wireless charging. LG quickly moved forward by tossing aside its old 16:9 LCD display technology for an 18:9 OLED display. This allows the V30 to have a larger display but a smaller footprint than the V20 (and the HTC U11) and allows for two square multitasking windows. LG included the newest Snapdragon 835/Adreno 540 GPU and expandable storage. Their biggest miss on the LG V30 is the lack of stereo speakers.

LG Display is quite familiar with OLED displays, as it has manufactured them for years to sell to other manufacturers and for use on their TVs. However, this is the first time LG has used them on their own flagship device – oh, LG used an OLED display on its somewhat flexible G Flex device, but it was more of an experiment that never took off. The LG V30 now packs a 6-inch QHD P-OLED (18:9 ratio) display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 that results in 538 pixels-per-inch (PPI). LG has crowned its new display ‘FullVision’ – as opposed to Samsung’s Infinity Display – and includes support for both Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The LG V20 used a fixed secondary display, but the LG V30 uses a ‘floating bar’ that can be moved or swept completely out of the way. The LG V30 uses a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with a quad-core clocked at 1.9GHz and another quad-core clocked at 2.45GHz. Added to this mix is the Adreno 540 GPU for stunning graphics. The V30 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable memory.

The dual camera trend started with LG’s ‘V’ series and that feature continues on the V30 model – with subtle improvements. The main camera sports a 16-megapixel sensor, OIS, laser autofocus and PDAF, a dual-tone LED flash, and a large f/1.6 aperture to help when taking a low-light shot. The secondary camera will take your wide-angle photos and lacks many of the specs of the primary camera. It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide 120-degree field and a slightly smaller aperture of f/1.9. The front-facing camera (FFC) is the same 5-megapixel unit used on the LG V20 but it now includes facial recognition. A 3,300mAh non-removable battery powers the device and offers Quick Charge 3.0 as well as wireless charging.

LG made the move to a glass back on the V30, forcing LG to opt for a non-removable battery. This move allowed LG to offer an IP68 certification and add wireless charging. Surprisingly, the V30 is able to retain its MIL-STD-810G certification even with a glass back. Besides good photos, the LG V30 is designed for awesome audio and it continues to use four DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converters), an EQ with left/right balance controls, and B&O Play certifications. These components offer great sound through headphones but why didn’t LG include dual stereo speakers? Improvements in the ‘V’ series include adding a larger display, giving it an 18:9 ratio, and switching to the P-OLED technology. The camera area improves all around and now adds facial recognition to go along with the V30’s voice recognition. The non-removable battery has a 3,300mAh capacity and will easily make it through a day on a single charge. The device measures 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4mm and weighs in at 158 grams. The V30 comes in your choice of Cloud Silver or Moroccan Blue and ships with Android 7.1.2. The LG V30 will cost you approximately $840 outright.

HTC U11

HTC made some great devices when Android was getting its footing, but in recent years, they have never been able to capture that magic again. Their devices were sharp looking, but they always lacked the top specs in technology when compared to other flagships. They watched Samsung rise to the number one spot, with LG trailing behind. HTC released their HTC U11 back in June and it has received some good reviews. The main complaints are the large bezels on the front, no 3.5mm headphone jack, and its lack of two front-facing speakers. It is a beautiful device with the shiniest glass back you will ever see – both a blessing in looks and a curse when it comes to fingerprints. The inside is full of the best technology, includes a great camera, and Edge Sense is very functional. HTC kept the old 16:9 display ratio. Does the HTC U11 have what it takes to go against the LG V30 – let’s take a look.

The HTC U11 uses a QHD resolution, but still uses the LCD technology. It sports a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display, a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 534 PPI. HTC still uses a 16:9 display ratio rather than jumping on board with the other flagships that started using a ratio of 18:9. HTC did not include any kind of display notification to help save battery life and make it more convenient for users. HTC uses Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the screen of the U11. HTC, like LG, included the most powerful and up-to-date processor available when the device was released – the Snapdragon 835 octa-core with a quad-core clocked at 1.9GHz and another quad-core clocked at 2.45GHz. The Adreno 540 GPU is onboard for outstanding graphics. The HTC U11 comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of expandable internal memory via a microSD card slot.

More is always better, right. When it comes to a single camera vs a dual camera – both Google and HTC are bucking the trend and sticking with a single lens format. While the single lens Pixel 2 has the highest rated camera, the second camera can help add to your photography experience. The HTC U11 sports a 12-megapixel sensor along with HTC’s proprietary UltraPixel 3 technology. The main camera uses a large f/1.7 aperture, OIS, PDAF, and a dual-tone flash. The FFC sports a huge 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 to handle selfies and video chatting. A 3,000mAh battery powers the device and offers Quick Charge 3.0 – and even though it has a glass back, wireless charging was not included.

The U11 is probably HTC’s best device to date. While the glass backing is beautifully bright and curved for a good grip, it is also a fingerprint magnet. HTC pioneered Hi-Res audio and dual speakers with their BoomSound. The HTC U11 does have stereo speakers, though the U11 uses the earpiece for one speaker and the other is on the bottom edge of the device. This lacks somewhat as a full-frontal placement, but they get the job done. HTC only went for the IP67 rating, and dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack – but they provide a dongle to convert the Type-C port to a headphone jack and include a great pair of USonic headphones to soften the blow. The Edge Sense is a very productive solution that is actually not a party trick, but has real function. HTC uses a lite touch on its overlay so will almost be getting a pure Android experience. The HTC U11 measures 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm and weighs in at 169 grams. It is available in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, and Solar Red. The U11 will cost about $650 with 64GB of RAM and is available unlocked from the Amazon, Best Buy, and Sprint who will allow you to purchase it on a monthly payment plan.

…And The Winner Is…

The Final Word

I know that the LG V30 is more expensive – although there are always deals going on – but I must pick it as the winner of this comparison. It has a larger display that uses OLED technology, and has a secondary display for notifications. It has a dual camera setup that allows you to be a more creative photographer and a larger battery that has wireless charging. Even though the display is one-half inch bigger, the LG V30 is actually smaller than the HTC U11. The V30 has the newest Bluetooth 5.0, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, better audio circuitry, it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, offers voice and facial recognition, has better water resistance, and carries a MIL-STD-810G certification. The LG V30 is also available from all major US carriers.

This not to say that the HTC U11 is not a great device – it is – however, it looks dated, still uses the 16:9 ratio display, and you can get a 6GB/128GB model, but with expandable memory, is it worth spending the extra money. It has a well-respected single camera and a huge 16-megapixel FFC for selfies and video chatting. It sports a smaller battery and offers no wireless charging. It uses the older 4.2 Bluetooth, only has an IP67 rating, and no 3.5mm headphone jack. Edge Sense is a great feature as are the stereo speakers, but it is only being sold by Sprint – it is unlocked and can be used on other carriers, but Sprint is the only place you can make payments.