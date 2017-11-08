PES 2018 For Android Now Available, Play As David Beckham

Konami today announced the release of the latest edition of its popular ‘Pro Evolution Soccer’ series, PES 2018. With the game now available to download on Android devices directly from the Google Play Store. This is a free to download app although PES 2018 does offer in-app purchases to those who want to expand on the overall experience. This new version takes over from the previous version on the Google Play Store, meaning you can no longer directly download the 2017 version, as it has now become the 2018 version.

While it should be expected that there are some standard edition-over-edition improvements – such as “updates to teams, players and coaches as well new player portraits” to be in line with the 2017-2018 season – Konami is also keen to point out that one of the headline features of PES 2018 is that you can now play as David Beckham. Beckham is in fact only the first ‘legend’ who will be available in this version as the announcement post also explains that over time other legends will be added to the game. With Diego Maradona, Romário, Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard, and Michael Owen, listed as examples.

In addition to the new legends, and while PES 2018 also retains the ability to engage in local games with friends, Konami states a new ‘Friend’ option has been added to the latest version. This feature allows players to add friends and then play against those friends in real-time. The difference being that friends will no longer have to be in the same location with the new friend feature accessible by friends across an internet connection. Some of the other listed and more minor improvements include contract renewal savings, new chip shot and controlled shot actions, new visuals, and a new soundtrack. The release of the mobile version of PES 2018 follows on from the wider release of the console version which became available in September of this year, while also following on from PES Card Collection which is another PES game that only became available to Android devices owners at the end of October. Those interested in giving the latest version a try can download PES 2018 through the link below.