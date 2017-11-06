Panasonic India Debuts Eluga A4, A $193 Android Mid-Ranger

The Indian division of Panasonic officially announced the Eluga A4, its latest Android smartphone meant to compete in the mid-range segment of the smartphone market. The newly unveiled device is equipped with a 5.2-inch LCD panel featuring an HD resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels amounting to a conventional widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9. The Panasonic Eluga A4’s small screen is coupled with a large 5,000mAh battery which promises to last well over a day on a single charge, thus being yet another one of the company’s devices focused on providing excellent battery life and being advertised to people who dislike having to constantly keep tabs on the battery levels of their smartphones.

The Panasonic Eluga A4 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek-made SoC clocked at 1.25GHz, though the Japanese original equipment manufacturer has yet to specify the exact chip model found inside its new device. The handset also boasts 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory expandable with a microSD card by up to 128GB. Panasonic opted to equip its new offering with a 13-megapixel rear camera supported by a regular LED flash unit, with the Eluga A4’s top bezel accommodating a 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with this particular variant of Google’s mobile operating system being largely reskinned by Panasonic. The OEM’s ARBO assistant is also part of the package, being designed to provide users with a simple solution for managing their tasks, appointments, and reminders.

The Panasonic Eluga A4 supports 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2, having been launched by the Kadoma-based firm with a price tag of Rs. 12,490, which translates to just over $193. The smartphone is hence positioned to compete with virtually every value-oriented mobile offering in India save for the truly low-end products, thus being expected to take on the most competitive segment of the handset market in the South Asian country. Panasonic isn’t planning on selling the Eluga A4 online and has introduced its new product as one meant to be retailed exclusively offline. Consumers in India interested in purchasing or trying out the handset can do so by visiting any one of Panasonic’s authorized distributors in the country. The phone isn’t expected to be commercially available outside of India, at least not in an official capacity.