OUKITEL MIX 2 Takes On Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 In New Battery Test Video

OUKITEL has released a new video which sees the OUKITEL MIX 2 going up against the Xiaomi Mi MiX 2. These are two new smartphones and both come with a number of similarities beyond the name. Such as more of an all-screen display and larger batteries. As such, this test looks to see how the two stack up against each other when it comes to battery performance in general. Which is something to be especially mindful of considering both are display-first devices and displays traditionally are understood to be power-heavy aspects.

The testing sees the two MIX phones undertaking a four-hour test comprised of one hour of video calling, one hour of music streaming, one hour of video recording, and one hour of FHD video playback. The reason the test lasts four hours is one of the device powers down before the end of that time-frame. The powering down device is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 which made it for 3 hours and 49 minutes before running out of juice. In comparison, by the time the Mi MIX 2 runs out of battery, the OUKITEL MIX 2 is shown to still have 21-percent of its battery remaining. Suggesting that it could have gone on for quite a while longer before also powering down.

As for the differences in the general specs, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 features a 5.99-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. As well as 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery. In comparison, the OUKITEL MIX 2 also features a 5.99-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. While inside, the MIX 2 comes loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor, as well as a 4,080 mAh battery. For those in the market for a new smartphone, the OUKITEL MIX 2 is actually not available to buy yet although OUKITEL has confirmed pre-orders are set to begin next week and will initially only be available through GearBest. The OUKITEL MIX 2 will be priced at $269.99 when it does arrive however as part of the GearBest launch it will be available to buy priced at only $229.99 – due to the use of a $40 coupon code which will become available to GearBest buyers at the time. The full battery comparison test in available to watch below, while more details on the OUKITEL MIX 2 are available through the company’s website.