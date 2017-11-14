OUKITEL K8000 With Big Battery Nears Release, New Hands-On Video

The OUKITEL K8000 is a new smartphone from OUKITEL and one which the company has been teasing over the past few weeks. The big selling point with this one is its battery as not only does it come with a battery boasting an 8,000 mAh capacity, but one which has proven longer-lasting during the company’s testing compared to a number of other smartphones. Including the company’s own OUKITEL K10000 Pro which incidentally comes with an even greater capacity battery. The latter point highlights the various software improvements that have also been included with this model to further increase the longevity of the battery during daily use.

Now, the OUKITEL K8000 has not only started showing up on the company’s website, but all of the main specs have also now been confirmed. In addition to a new hands-on video of the phone which has shown up on YouTube this week. All aspects which further suggest the OUKITEL K8000 is nearing its release stage. As for the specs, the OUKITEL K8000 is now confirmed as featuring a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 720 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL K8000 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. On the camera side of things the OUKITEL K8000 provides a dual camera setup on the back (comprised of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras), and also an 8-megapixel camera (interpolated to 13MP) on the front. Additional features include the already-mentioned 8,000 mAh battery, expandable storage support (up to 64GB), dual-SIM support, various camera software tweaks and modes, a fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 (Nougat), and a choice of Black, Blue, and Gold color options.

With the OUKITEL K8000 suddenly now far more active on OUKITEL’s website and social media channels it is expected to become available soon with current indications pointing to a release occurring before the end of this month. At which point the OUKITEL K8000 will be available to buy priced at $229.99 although the company is expected to be hosting various launch and pre-order promotions which will see a discount available to those who order early. In the meantime, more information on the OUKITEL K8000 is available through the link below and also below is the new hands-on video in full.