OUKITEL K5 Is Now Official With Dual Cameras, 18:9 Display

OUKTIEL has just announced a new smartphone, the OUKITEL K5. This handset packs in a large battery, and it comes with an 18:9 display aspect ratio, while it also has relatively thin bezels. The OUKITEL K5 is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a fingerprint scanner on the back. There are two cameras placed above that fingerprint scanner, while you’ll notice an LED flash next to them.

The OUKITEL K5 sports on-screen buttons, as you’ll notice that there are no physical or capacitive navigation keys included on the front side of this device. The back side of the OUKITEL K5 is curved, and it should help with the in-hand feel. The OUKITEL K5 features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, and there’s a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. A 4,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, while you will find 13 and 2-megapixel snappers on the back of the OUKITEL K5. A 5-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of the device, while the phone is fueled by the MediaTek’s MT6737T 64-bit quad-core processor. The OUKITEL K5 packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while the phone is still not listed on the company’s website, at least not at the time of writing this article. The company has announced the phone, but the device will become available for purchase later this month, or in early December.

The OUKITEL K5 comes in Jet Black, Ceramic White, and Peacock Blue color variants, while we still do not how much will it cost, but the company did say that it will be quite affordable, which is to be expected considering its specifications. The OUKITEL K5 is clearly an entry-level smartphone which aims to dazzle consumers with its design, and there’s definitely a market for it. Having said that, the OUKITEL K5 is not the only OUKITEL-branded smartphone that is expected to get released in the near future, the OUKITEL K8000 is also nearing its release, so stay tuned for more info on both of these smartphones, we’ll let you know as soon as new info surfaces, as per usual.