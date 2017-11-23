OUKITEL Discounts 11 Smartphones For Black Friday

OUKITEL has decided to join a number of other companies, and announce discounts for Black Friday. The devices that are listed here were supposed to go on sale starting tomorrow, but most of them are already available for purchase. This sale is expected to last until November 30. These discounts go up to 50 percent, and OUKITEL actually decided to discount 11 smartphones from its K, U and C series of devices, read on if you’re interested.

Let’s kick things off with the most affordable handsets, shall we. The OUKITEL C5 Pro, C8, U22 and U20 Plus will all be available for less than $100 starting tomorrow. These four devices will be priced at $68.99, $71.99, $79.99 and $89.99, respectively. Now, the remaining seven smartphones will all cost between $100 and $200, though some of them usually cost over $200. The OUKITEL U15S and U16 Max are next in line, as these two handsets will be priced at $114.18 and $119.99 starting tomorrow. These U-series smartphones are followed by five K-series devices, OUKITEL has decided to discount the OUKITEL K3, K5000, K6000 Plus, K10000 Pro and K8000. These five smartphones will cost $136.99, $149.99, $156.99, $165.99 and $189.99 starting tomorrow, just in case you were planning to pick one of them. All the devices in the company’s K-series of smartphones come with rather large battery packs, so if battery life presents an issue for you, you may be able to find something that will suit you amongst those five devices.

As far as specs are concerned, we can find various different phones here. The OUKITEL’s C and U-series phones are inferior to the K-series phones in that regard, though. The OUKITEL K8000 and K10000 Pro are the most powerful smartphones from the ones we’ve mentioned here. The OUKITEL K8000 comes with a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED display, which is made by Samsung, while the phone also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The OUKITEL K10000 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. This handset comes with a huge 10,000mAh battery pack, and it offers 12V/2A fast charging as well. If you’re interested in any of these phones, we’ve included some of them down below, along with purchase links, while you can check the rest of them by clicking the link / banner down below.

