OPPO F3 Plus With 6GB Of RAM Will Cost $350 In India

OPPO has announced that it will start selling the variant of the OPPO F3 Plus with 6GB of RAM in India. The smartphone will be available at the online retailer Flipkart starting November 16, and it will be priced at Rs. 22,990, which translates to $350 at the current exchange rate. There is no word yet if OPPO will lower the price of the base model of the F3 Plus, with 4GB of RAM. The base variant currently costs at Rs. 24,990, which is equivalent to $380.

The OPPO F3 Plus was launched in the first quarter of 2017, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 653 chipset from Qualcomm, which is comprised of an octa-core 64-bit CPU and the Adreno 510 GPU. The octa-core CPU contains four ARM Cortex A72 CPUs clocked at up to 1.95GHz and four ARM Cortex A53 CPU with a maximum frequency of 1.44GHz. The modem incorporated into the chipset supports connectivity features like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartphone sports a 6.0-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 and the screen is protected from scratches by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This model contains 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage that can be expanded using a microSD card with capacities of up to 256GB. The device has a hybrid dual SIM card slot, which means that the user can place either two nanoSIM cards or one nanoSIM card and one microSD card. Below the display is a fingerprint scanner for quickly and securely unlocking the handset.

The rear camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor with an aperture size of f/1.7 and optical image stabilization. It supports Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and it can record videos with a resolution of 3840 by 2160. The selfie shooter, on the other hand, comes with two snappers. The first snapper has a 16-megapixel sensor with 76.4-degree lens and an aperture size of f/2.0 while the second shooter has an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. To keep the lights on, a 4,000mAh battery is included with the smartphone and it supports OPPO’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge for quick top-ups of the device. The device ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, although OPPO’s proprietary skin, ColorOS 3.0, runs on top of Google’s operating system.