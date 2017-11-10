OnePlus Updates Gallery App With New Bottom Tab UI

OnePlus has started updating the gallery app with a new bottom tab UI for navigating between the different sections of the app, with three icons at the bottom of the screen, each dedicated to a specific category, including Photos, Collections, and a new category called Places which as the name would suggest is a tab where you can find a map that pins your photo locations. More specifically the Places tab will show on a map where your photos were taken, just in case you were curious to know such details.

Both the Photos and Collections tabs are the same as before, essentially, showcasing either your individual photos listed by date, or groups of photos that fit into like-minded folders, like screenshots, or photos that were saved from messages, or photos that you took on a specific trip. If you do have photos from a specific trip that you took this is where the Places tab would come in handy as you could separate them out by their location on the map, which might be ultimately quicker than scrolling until you find a collection that you need.

Those who are using a OnePlus device (like the OnePlus 5) and are using the OnePlus gallery application, may or may not see the update just yet as it’s reported the Play Store doesn’t have the new version of the app listed, which is version 2. Still, if you’re using the OnePlus Gallery and you’re eager to get the new UI design, then you’ll want to head on over to the Play Store and check the my apps section to see if the update is available for download and installation. Other than the changes listed above the OnePlus gallery app remains mostly unchanged, with the same color scheme as before that includes the Black and Cyan accents, and muted gray icons and lettering, though the header names for each tab as well as the date information do appear to be larger to make things easier to see, which should be thought of as an improvement especially if you’re someone who prefers the larger scaling of design elements like that. Since the update doesn’t appear to be rolling out in full swing just yet, it’s unclear how long long will take before all users have access to it.