OnePlus Giving Away 10 OP5T Units For Fans To Review

OnePlus is giving away ten units of its upcoming OnePlus 5T Android flagship to fans interested in reviewing its latest device, the Chinese phone maker announced earlier this week. The move is part of the latest iteration of “The Lab,” an online workshop targeted at OnePlus fans from all corners of the globe. The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer said it’s looking for the ten “savviest” applicants willing to review the OnePlus 5T and pledging to provide its picks with the handset in exchange for an honest write-up on its capabilities and other characteristics. As was the case in previous years, the main point of The Lab is to serve as a platform for OnePlus to gather user feedback on its latest devices, providing the company with a direct method of communication with its biggest loyalists.

The reviews written as part of The Lab program will be published on the company’s official forums and discussed with other members of the community, the OEM said. Submissions are open until the day before the handset is set to launch, with users having until 10:00 PM EDT on November 15th to apply. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the company’s digital workshop and get a chance to receive the OnePlus 5T free of charge should refer to the banner below, fill out a short form, and hope OnePlus responds. Users picked to participate in the program will have a deadline for their review and should honor it, less they want to return the device beforehand and provide someone else with the opportunity to write their impressions of the Android flagship, the company said.

The successor to the OnePlus 5 will be officially announced in New York City on November 16th but won’t have a global release. Instead, it’s set to become commercially available in stages, with North America and Europe being the first markets to receive it on November 21st. OnePlus is also planning a flash sale in India on the same date, with the smartphone’s general availability in the South Asian country being scheduled for November 28th. The OnePlus 5T should be available for purchase in most parts of the world by December 1st, which is when it will start retailing in China.