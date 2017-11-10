OnePlus CEO Hints At OP5T Featuring Improved Rear Cameras

OnePlus co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau recently took to Chinese social media network Weibo to tease some of the features of the upcoming OnePlus 5T, hinting that the device will boast improved cameras and adding more credence to recent reports of a bezel-less aesthetic. Mr. Lau specifically stated that the OnePlus 5T will be more capable of low-light photography, implying that a better dual-camera setup will be part of the phone maker’s next device but without providing more details on the matter. Some recent benchmark listings of what’s thought to be the OnePlus 5T suggested that the device will feature an improved front-facing sensor that may be of the 20-megapixel instead of 16-megapixel variety but gave no indication of a rear camera upgrade. While Mr. Lau’s comments may have pertained to the secondary camera of the OnePlus 5T, industry officials usually don’t associate low-light photography with selfies.

OnePlus CEO also hinted that the upcoming Android flagship will feature a bezel-free look that’s been widely reported about in recent months, with the BBK-Electronics owned original equipment manufacturer supposedly opting for a 6-inch AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 2:1, more commonly referred to as 18:9. Adopting this taller image format that’s been gaining some traction in the industry over the course of this year should allow OnePlus to deliver a phablet that’s narrower than traditional large-screen devices, hence being easier to hold. The display of the OnePlus 5T still isn’t expected to make the jump to a QHD resolution and should instead support FHD+ (2,160 x 1,080).

The successor to the OnePlus 5 is set to be officially announced on Thursday, November 16th, and will start retailing in North America and Europe five days later. The company will also hold a flash sale in India on November 21st, with the South Asian country being scheduled to officially receive the device on November 28th. Consumers in OnePlus’s home country will be able to purchase the OnePlus 5T starting December 1st. Apart from a new aesthetic and possibly improved cameras, the device should feature the same hardware found inside its predecessor, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM at a minimum.