OnePlus CEO Explains Why OP5T Won’t Have Wireless Charging

The OnePlus 5T will miss out on wireless charging, as indicated by OnePlus Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau. The founder of the company recently took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to address some questions related to the possibility of the OnePlus 5T supporting contactless charging and strongly advocated against it, noting that wireless charging coils would make the device thicker and suggesting that the technology itself still isn’t mature enough to warrant an inclusion into every high-end device. Mr. Lau expanded on the latter point by comparing Dash Charge with unspecified wireless charging technologies, saying how the company’s solution can have the device running for a respectable period of time in a matter of minutes, whereas contactless charging is still significantly slower. While OnePlus CEO didn’t explicitly state that the OnePlus 5T won’t have wireless charging support, the overall contents and tone of his statement certainly pointed in that direction.

The BBK Electronics-owned company nonchalantly confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 5T just yesterday, with Mr. Lau also stating that the handset will retain the 3.5mm audio jack that’s been present on all of the firm’s previous mobile offerings. The device has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors in recent months, with most insiders suggesting that it’s set to adopt a largely bezel-less look but otherwise be identical to its predecessor; while the OnePlus 5 featured a 5.5-inch FHD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, its successor is believed to boast a 6-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution amounting to a taller 18:9 image format. Coupled with significantly thinner bezels, this design approach should allow the firm to deliver a handset that sports a larger screen while still having a nearly identical physical footprint and being easier to hold.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to be offered in two variants, with the ultra-premium one having 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and the more affordable model featuring half the internal flash memory and 6GB of RAM. Both versions should be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and sport a dual-camera setup seen on the previous handset but may provide an upgrade over the OnePlus 5 in the battery department.