OnePlus 5T’s India Flash Sale Only Open To Prime Subscribers

The limited flash sale of the OnePlus 5T in India will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers, the local branch of the Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce giant announced on Tuesday. While the device was already confirmed as an Amazon exclusive in the South Asian country and OnePlus announced a flash sale in India scheduled for November 21st, no other details about the matter have been revealed until today. The sale that’s set to take place next Tuesday will officially start at 4:30 PM local time and while the company has yet to explicitly state this, it’s understood that only a limited number of devices will be available for purchase in India on that date. The OnePlus 5T will become more widely available in the country a week after its early access sale, with its official release date in India being November 28th.

November 21st is also the date when the OnePlus 5T is set to start retailing in the United States, Canada, and most European countries, though no flash sales will be held in these territories. The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based phone maker previously confirmed that its latest Android device will be officially announced in New York City this Thursday, November 16th, with the handset being its first product to have a stateside launch event. Apart from an improved dual-camera setup that’s expected to lose a telephoto lens in favor of a second wide-angle one and consequently feature better low-light performance, the OnePlus 5T should also be an upgrade on its predecessor in terms of its form factor, with the handset being all but confirmed to feature a largely bezel-free aesthetic centered around a 6.01-inch FHD+ panel with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1.

Other specifications of the OnePlus 5T should be largely identical to those of the OnePlus 5, with the handset still being set to boast Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and its base model featuring 6GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of internal flash memory. The ultra-premium variant of the flagship should ship with double the storage space and 8GB of RAM, with both being expected to lack a microSD card slot but sport a 3.5mm audio jack and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS out of the box.