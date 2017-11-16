OnePlus 5T’s 6.01-Inch 18:9 Display Is The OEM’s Best Yet

OnePlus on Thursday officially announced its latest Android flagship in the form of the OnePlus 5T, revealing a device that’s primarily an external revision of its predecessor, yet refining its overall look and feel to the point that it appears and performs like a true successor to the OnePlus 5 instead of being just an incremental upgrade. Among other things, the Chinese phone maker equipped the OnePlus 5T with the best display panel it ever managed to produce, revealing a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED Display boasting an FHD+ resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels amounting to a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, or 2:1.

The shift to a new aspect ratio prompted OnePlus to deliver its highest-resolution device to date, with all of its previous offerings featuring FHD (1,920 x 1,080) screens. The difference between the screen real estate offered by the 5.5-inch module of the OnePlus 5 and the 6.01-inch one of its successor also isn’t too significant given the image format discrepancy between the two but seeing how the newer smartphone boasts a slimmer aspect ratio and minimal bezels, it’s capable of delivering a slightly larger screen surface area while having a physical footprint that’s essentially identical to the one of the previous Android flagship. As far as real-world usage is concerned, users shouldn’t experience any difference in graphics performance of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T; despite their resolutions not being identical, their pixel densities remain virtually the same, amounting to just over 401 pixels per inch, thus still offering the same image fidelity OnePlus fans are accustomed to, according to the Shenzhen-based original equipment manufacturer.

The BBK Electronics-owned company also refers to the screen of the OnePlus 5T as the “Sunlight Display,” alluding to the new technology that’s meant to make it more accessible in a wide variety of scenarios, even rapidly changing ones. Sunlight Display is capable of automatically adapting to the lighting conditions around it and adjust its performance so as to maximize both visibility and energy efficiency, OnePlus said. OnePlus 5T owners will also be given four basic viewing modes to choose from: default, DCI-P3, sRGB, and adaptive. In terms of screen protection, there are no differences between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T as the newly announced device succeeds the 2.5D Corning-made Gorilla Glass 5 featured on the previously debuted phablet. The only concern regarding the OnePlus 5T’s display pertains to its level of power efficiency; seeing how the company didn’t upgrade the 3,300mAh battery found inside the OnePlus 5 yet equipped its successor with a larger screen of a slightly higher resolution, it appears that the new handset will achieve slightly worse average screen-on times than the older model, at least on paper. The difference in everyday power consumption between the two still shouldn’t be too significant, especially if the Sunlight Display tech performs as advertised.