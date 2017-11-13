OnePlus 5T Unboxing Video Appears, Confirms Leaked Info

The OnePlus 5T has been leaking like crazy over the last couple of weeks, while the leaks only intensified in the last couple of days, and today’s unboxing video definitely proves that. If you take a look at the embedded video down below, you will get to see a full unboxing video of the OnePlus 5T, which will give you a great look at the phone itself, along with a ton of additional info to go along with that.

This video comes from a YouTuber called ‘Karl Conrad’, and even though Mr. Conrad removed the video from his YouTube channel, someone else managed to upload it afterwards. As you can see, the OnePlus 5T is exactly what we’ve been expecting, a smartphone who borrows the design from the OPPO R11s more or less. The two phones are not exactly identical in terms of the design, but they’re very similar, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as the OnePlus 5T sports extremely thin bezels, and it is made out of metal. If OnePlus’ previous devices are any indication, the OnePlus 5T will be a quality piece of hardware, so that should not be an issue, as long as you don’t mind the form factor and an extremely slippery phone. The OnePlus 5 is extremely slippery, and it seems like the OnePlus 5T is made out of the exact same materials. The OnePlus 5T will train the OnePlus 5T’s form factor, more or less, you can see it compared to the OnePlus 5 in the provided unboxing video if that’s something you’re interested in. The OnePlus 5T will be somewhat taller than the OnePlus 5, due to its larger display with a different aspect ratio (18:9 compared to 16:9 on the OnePlus 5), but the phones will be similar in terms of width, the OnePlus 5T will be ever so slightly wider.

The OnePlus 5T will be fueled by the same SoC as its predecessor, the Snapdragon 835, and the phone will arrive in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, which will come with 64GB and 128GB of native storage, respectively. The phone will sport a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, and you’ll be able to find a dual camera setup on its back. A recent benchmark suggested that the phone will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but chances are that Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5T, with a new version of OxygenOS on top of it, of course. The OnePlus 5T will be announced on November 16, so stay tuned.

