OnePlus 5T To Become Available In Europe, The US On Nov. 21

OnePlus had introduced its new flagship, the OnePlus 5T, quite recently, and along with introducing the phone, OnePlus also shared some availability info for its new smartphone, including both its release dates and price points. Now, the OnePlus 5T goes up for pre-order starting today, for those of you who are interested, if you live in North America or Europe you can pre-order the phone via the company’s official website. That being said, the device will go on sale starting on November 21 in North America and Europe, Indian consumers will be able to get it starting on November 28, while it will hit China on December 1. It’s also worth noting that the company will host a flash sale in India ahead of time, on November 21, so some of you will be able to get it before it officially goes on sale.

In case you’re interested in the phone, you’re probably wondering how much will it cost. Well, the OnePlus 5T comes in two variants, the more affordable model offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the more expensive variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Having that in mind, all the other aspects of the two devices are identical, and the pricing of the OnePlus 5T in North America starts at $499. As far as Europe is concerned, the pricing starts at €499 ($588). We still do not have the phone’s price points for India and China, though that info will probably come to light soon enough as well. Now, as far as the phone’s availability in Europe is concerned, the OnePlus 5T will be available in the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The OnePlus 5T is made out of metal, it’s actually made from the same materials as its predecessor, the OnePlus 5. Unlike the OnePlus 5, however, this phone sports a 6.01-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, which means we’re getting an 18:9 aspect ratio here, compared to the regular 16:9 ratio on the OnePlus 5. The phone features 20 and 16-megapixel snappers on the back, while a single 16-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of this device. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box here, while you will find OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin installed on top of Google’s OS. If you’d like to know more about the OnePlus 5T’s specs, follow this link.

UPDATE: The 8GB RAM OnePlus 5T variant is priced at $549 in the US, €549 in Europe.